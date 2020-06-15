The latest drama from the BBC comes in the form of The Salisbury Poisonings, a new three-part series that retells the story of the Novichok crisis of 2018. At the time, the presence of the nerve agent first came to light when Russian nationals Sergei and Yulia Skripal were discovered unconscious on a park bench in the Wiltshire town. After the father and daughter were reunited in the UK, the two were said to have been poisoned by Russian agents before being rushed to hospital to fight for their life – sparking a national emergency along the way. But what happened to the father and daughter? Find out details here…

WATCH: The Salisbury Poisonings - official trailer

What happened to Sergei and Yulia Skripal?

Sergei's daughter Yulia had not long flown over from Russia to the UK to visit her father, when the two were found in an "extremely serious" condition on a park bench in the centre of Salisbury on 4 March 2018. After being rushed to hospital, the father and daughter spent a number of weeks in a critical condition following the poisoning. Yulia spent three weeks in hospital before regaining consciousness and being discharged. Her father, Sergei, who was a former Russian military officer, spent longer in hospital and was discharged in May 2018. Shortly after the attack, the Skripal's were reported to be living in a safe house guarded by MI6. However, the Sunday Times recently reported that the father and daughter moved to New Zealand, under new identities, to start new lives.

Yulia Skripal after she was discharged from hospital

What else happened in The Salisbury Poisonings?

As well as Sergei and Yulia's poisoning, other Salisbury residents were affected by the nerve agent attack – which UK government officials later ruled was carried out by two Russian agents. Shortly after Sergei and Yulia were hospitalised, DS Nick Bailey – who was present at the scene – was also hospitalised but was discharged three weeks later. A few months after the first attack, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley both came into contact with the nerve agent via a perfume bottle that had been contaminated with the poison. It was later ruled by the police that this was not a targeted attack, but a result of the nerve agent's disposal after the initial poisoning on the Skripals. Dawn sadly lost her life, but Charlie recovered.

Anne Marie Duff stars in the three-part series

Who stars in The Salisbury Poisonings?

The Director of Wiltshire's Public Health, Tracy Daszkiewicz, is portrayed by Anne-Marie Duff. Viewers will recognise Anne-Marie from Netflix's Sex Education, His Dark Materials and others. Playing the two victims Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley are MyAnna Buring (Downton Abbey) and Johnny Harris (Medici) respectively. Taking on the role of DS Nick Bailey is Rafe Spall, with Annabel Scholey playing his wife. Darren Boyd, Mark Addy and Stella Gonet also star.

