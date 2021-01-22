The Investigation: Meet the cast of the Danish crime drama The series tells the story of journalist Kim Wall's disappearance

New Danish crime drama The Investigation makes its way to British screens via the BBC on Friday night.

Based on the real story of journalist Kim Wall's disappearance, the series focuses on the investigation of Copenhagen police officer Jens Møller and follows the methodical and unusual methods he used that led to Kim's discovery onboard murderer Peter Madsen's submarine.

As the series kicks off, get to know the cast - and the characters they play - below...

WATCH: The Investigation tells the true story of journalist Kim Wall's murder

Søren Malling as Jens Møller

Søren Malling leads the cast as Jens Møller, the hard-working Head of Homicide. He is best known for his role as Inspector Jan Meyer in the Danish crime thriller Forbrydelsen and has also appeared in A Hijacking and Borgen.

Pilou Asbæk as Jakob Buch-Jepsen

Chief Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen is played by Pilou Asbæk who viewers will most likely know from Game of Thrones. He appeared in season six as Euron Greyjoy and previously starred alongside Scarlett Johannson in the film Lucy.

Pernilla August as Ingrid Wall

Pernilla August takes on the role of Kim's mother, Ingrid Wall. Her television and film credits include Star Wars and Best Intentions.

Rolf Lassgård as Joachim Wall

Kim's father is played by actor Rolf Lassgård, who is known for his many roles in Scandi crime dramas. In 2017, he appeared alongside Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in the film Downsizing.

Anders Juul as Christian Skov

Anders Jull rounds off the cast as Christian Skov. His previous roles include Ronal the Barbarian, A Horrible Woman, and Borgen.

