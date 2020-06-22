Who plays Daniel Morgan in Murder in the Car Park? The Channel 4 shows includes both dramatised scenes and archive footage

Viewers were gripped during last week's debut episode of Murder in the Car Park – a three-part Channel 4 drama-documentary which delves into the murder of Daniel Morgan which shook the UK in 1987.

MORE: Murder in the Car Park: what the Channel 4 show got wrong

Matthew Batte plays Daniel Morgan in the Channel 4 docu-series

The series includes actors to recreate dramatised versions of the scenes, as well as archive footage and interviews with suspects and investigators involved in the case. Daniel Morgan was a private investigator who was murdered in a pub car park and the case remains one of the most high-profile unsolved crimes in recent British history. The new documentary took four years to put together and consists of in depth studies into finding the truth. But if you're curious about who plays Daniel in the series – here's what we know...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Woods trailer

Who plays Daniel Morgan in Murder in the Car Park?

In Murder in the Car Park, Daniel Morgan is portrayed by actor Matthew Batte. Matthew is an up and coming actor from Cardiff who has had a number of roles in TV shows and short films over the years. By the looks of his Instagram, the actor is also a proud father-of-two.

MORE: The true story behind gripping new documentary Murder in the Car Park

The three-part programme investigates the murder of Daniel Morgan in 1987

What else has Matthew Batte starred in?

After studying at drama school in London, the actor went on to land a number of roles over the years. His credits in film and TV include The Big I Am, alongside fellow actors Leo Gregory and Vincent Regan, and short film Kerb Crawlers. Matthew has also had a small role in TV comedy Trollied alongside Jason Watkins, Chanel Cresswell and Sarah Parish.

Who else appears in Murder in the Car Park cast?

The documentary will see archive footage, new interviews and in-depth investigations into what happened to try and uncover the truth. Viewers will hear accounts from Daniel's business partner Jonathan Rees and from ex-Metropolitan Police Detective Sid Fillery, who were both arrested under suspicion of murder but later released without charge, as well as from Daniel's brother.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.