DS Nick Bailey defends wife after criticisms during episode two of The Salisbury Poisonings

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey has spoken out in defence of his wife after she received criticism regarding episode two of The Salisbury Poisonings. The three-part BBC drama depicts the detective and his family's life after he was poisoned by the Novichok nerve agent that gripped the town in 2018. The police officer, who is portrayed by Rafe Spall in the drama, took to social media after episode two in which Sarah Bailey, played by Annabel Scholey, was dealing with the fallout of Nick's hospitalisation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Salisbury Poisonings official trailer

Taking to twitter on Monday evening, the Wiltshire Police officer wrote: "I've seen quite a bit of negativity towards my wife regarding episode 2 and the way she handled it. Those scenes with Sarah could never truly reflect the extreme emotion and trauma she went through that day. Cut her some slack and be kind. #TheSalisburyPoisonings @SarahBailey3." Sarah herself also took to Twitter to respond to criticism following the drama. The mum-of-two wrote: "I'd like to point out I changed the bed (twice), bleached everywhere, I was never told I couldn't touch Nick and he's never made tea by putting the milk in first! #TheSalisburyPoisonings."

Nick Bailey took to Twitter to defend his wife Sarah after episode two of the drama

The husband and wife's followers and fans of the show took the opportunity to respond to their message on social media and praise the couple. Showing their support, one person wrote: "Typical twitter armchair experts, ignore. No one can ever know how they would react in that position where losing your husband was a very real threat. Wishing you and your family well #staysafe and thank you for your continued service." A second person commented: "Ignore the negative social media noise - everyone is a critic. No one could ever imagine being in that situation. Hope you and the family are well."

Rafe Spall and Annabel Scholey portray Nick and Sarah Bailey

The poisonings of 2018 first hit headlines after two Russian nationals Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent. It was during the investigation of this case that DS Nick Bailey came into contact with the agent, resulting in his hospitalisation. A few months later, two Salisbury locals, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, were admitted to hospital after being poisoned with same nerve agent. The drama also focuses on those working behind the scenes of the story, including detectives and authorities working for the local Public Health department.

