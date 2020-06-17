Viewers left in tears watching final episode of The Salisbury Poisonings The three-part drama came to an end on Tuesday

The Salisbury Poisonings came to an end on Tuesday night and it seems it was an emotional episode for those watching at home. The drama, which starred Anne-Marie Duff, MyAnna Buring and Rafe Spall, told the story of the Novichok poison crisis in the Wiltshire town in 2018.

MyAnna Buring portrayed Dawn Sturgess who sadly died in 2018

During the third and final episode, viewers saw MyAnna's character Dawn Sturgess sadly pass away after coming into contact with the nerve agent, but it was real footage shown at the end of the episode that humanised the crisis. As the finale drew to a close, viewers at home became emotional as the drama aired old video clips of Dawn and her daughter dancing along to music before she died.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Have to say the end of #TheSalisburyPoisonings showing Dawn Sturgess dancing with her daughter broke me," while a second person commented: "Awww the clip at the end of Dawn Sturgess and her daughter dancing #TheSalisburyPoisonings #SalisburyPoisonings," complete with a crying-face emoji.

The drama depicted the nerve agent crisis in Salisbury in 2018

A third viewer echoed this notion, commenting on the other real families that were also shown at the end of the final episode. "Tears at the end of #TheSalisburyPoisonings seeing all the real families. Even the majority of the actors had a resemblance to the real people. Well done to everyone involved. Gripping story. Extremely well acted and love to the ordinary families who suffered because of this."

As well as Dawn and her family, the Bailey family were depicted in the drama. DS Nick Bailey came into contact with the nerve agent after investigating the crime scene in which the Skripals were poisoned in March 2018. And it seems Nick, who was portrayed by Rafe Spall, himself had a few words to say about the programme.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, the Wiltshire Police officer wrote: "I've seen quite a bit of negativity towards my wife regarding episode 2 and the way she handled it. Those scenes with Sarah could never truly reflect the extreme emotion and trauma she went through that day. Cut her some slack and be kind. #TheSalisburyPoisonings @SarahBailey3."

