A new documentary from Channel 4 is hitting our screens on Monday evening to explore a mysterious crime that shook the nation in 1987, and remains one of the most high-profile unsolved crimes in recent history. Since the murder, there have been many inquiries into what happened, including looking into authorities based on allegations of corruption. The new documentary took four years to put together and consists of in depth studies into finding the truth. Want to know more? Here's what we know about new docu-series Murder in the Car Park...

What is Murder in the Car Park about?

On 10 March 1987, Daniel Morgan, who worked as a private investigator, was murdered in the car park of a pub in south London. After having a drink with a friend, he was found dead with an axe wound to the head. The three-part series hopes to shed light on the case that resulted in many tried and failed police inquiries, and no convictions. It's been reported that many believed he was murdered due to his work as a private investigator, and alleged determination to expose police corruption, however this has never been confirmed.

The docu-series focuses on the murder of Daniel Morgan in 1987

Who stars in Murder in the Car Park?

The documentary will see archive footage, new interviews and in-depth investigations into what happened to try and uncover the truth. Viewers will hear accounts from Daniel's business partner Jonathan Rees and from ex-Metropolitan Police Detective Sid Fillery, who were both arrested under suspicion of murder but later released without charge, as well as from Daniel's brother. In addition to the first-hand accounts, however, viewers will see a reconstruction of the murder to attempt to determine the facts of what happened. Playing victim Daniel will be actor Matthew Batte.

When is Murder in the Car Park on TV?

Murder in the Car Park starts on Monday 15 June at 9pm on Channel 4. The three-part series will then continue each subsequent Monday.

