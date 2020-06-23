Is there going to be a Mamma Mia 3? Amanda Seyfried has spoken about the possibility of another musical film

Mamma Mia, here we go again! Perhaps it's because we all need a lift during lockdown, but there have been plenty of rumours that the third instalment of Mamma Mia could well be in the works. So is another sequel really going to happen?

According to the film's creator, Julia Craymer, the series is meant to be a trilogy. She told Daily Mail: "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Amanda Seyfried, who played Donna's daughter Sophie in the first two films, also recently spoke about the future of the film franchise, telling Collider that she worries that there aren't enough songs. Speaking about the sequel, she said: "Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on. The first story had to match the stage show so they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl's [Streep] character die gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, 'No, we don't want to lose her.'"

She continued: "But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back. I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3, but I'll tell you what – I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again – I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we'd have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we'd have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way."

Fans were quick to suggest ideas for the Mamma Mia 3 plot, with one writing: "f we are indeed getting Mamma Mia! 3 I insist it just be Christine Baranski and Julie Walters having misadventures in Greece while everyone helps Colin Firth look for a boyfriend."