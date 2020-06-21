Everything you need to know about BBC's The Luminaries The show is based on the bestselling novel by Eleanor Catton

After weeks of repeats, there is a brand new show coming to BBC, and we can't wait to tune into The Luminaries. The period drama, which will air on Sunday night, follows a murder mystery set in New Zealand during the Gold Rush, and is based on the bestselling novel by Eleanor Catton. Find out everything you need to know about the series here...

What is The Luminaries about?

The Luminaries is a mystery period drama that is sparked with the death of Crosbie Wells, a local man who is found dead in his modest home while surrounded by a fortune of gold bars. Around the same time, a much-liked man named Emery Staines goes missing, and a young prostitute, Anna, is arrested for an attempted suicide.

While a series of various characters all appear to have something to do with the situation, the novel looks at each character and their part to play in the complex series of crimes.

When is The Luminaries on television?

The series will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 21 June at 9pm - and we can't wait! Check out the trailer ahead of the first episode here:

WATCH: Bono's daughter Eve Hewson stars as Anna Wetherell

Who is in The Luminaries cast?

The show has a very impressive cast, with Casino Royale star Eva Green as Lydia Wells, the owner of drinks parlour who has an estranged marriage to Crosbie Wells. Meanwhile, Eve Hewson plays Anna Wetherell, who goes to New Zealand to seek her fortune before being led astray. Eve is the second daughter of U2 singer Bono, and has previously starred in The Knick and played Maid Marian in Robin Hood.

Meanwhile, Yesterday star Himesh Patel plays Emery Staines, who is also well known for his role as Tamwar in EastEnders. Ewan Leslie, who is best known for his roles in The Railway Man, Top of the Lake and The Cry, plays Crosbie Wells.