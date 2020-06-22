If you're a fan of crime thriller The Sinner on Netflix then you'll be pleased to know that season three has recently appeared on the streaming platform.

The Sinner season three recently dropped on Netflix

The drama's third season, starring Bill Pullman as police detective Harry Ambrose, Jessica Hecht, Chris Messina and more, tells a new story for Harry Ambrose to investigate. This time, Ambrose is looking to uncover the truth regarding a tragic car crash in New York, and it in true Sinner style, there's more to the story than initially thought. Despite the third season only being release on Netflix this month, many are calling for a fourth. So will there be more episodes of The Sinner? Find out here...

Will there be a season four of The Sinner?

In a word: yes! Earlier this month, USA Network renewed the show for a fourth series – meaning fans will get another chance to see Ambrose and more in another undoubtedly gripping set of circumstances. A statement on the renewal read: "The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature 'whydunnit' style. In Season 4, we're excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman's beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery."

While many fans will be pleased to hear that the show will return, it's not yet confirmed when we're likely to see season four; and with restrictions in the film and TV industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely the show will return anytime soon. We'll just have to be patient!

Bill Pullman will be returning as Detective Ambrose for a fourth season

What is The Sinner about?

The popular crime thriller series has a new story to unravel each season with the end usually solved at the end. While each season boats plenty of new names, detective Harry Ambrose is a constant throughout – it's this format that keeps fan gripped. In season one, Jessica Biel also starred as Cora Tannetti, a woman who – much to her own surprise – stabs a man to death on a beach. Season two sees Ambrose investigate a double homicide, while season three's focus is on the car crash involving two college friends.

Who stars in The Sinner?

Many familiar faces have appeared in the Netflix drama. As well as Bill Pullman, who also starred in Sleepless in Seattle, Independence Day and more, Matt Bomer stars as Jamie Burns, one of the two men involved in the car accident, in the third instalment. Matt is also known for his parts in All My Children and White Collar. Also appearing in series three is Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Jessica Hecht (Friends), and Parisa Fitz-Henley (Marvel's Jessica Jones).

