BBC confirm Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will go ahead with one major change The BBC competition is one of the highlights of the autumn

It wouldn't be autumn without the glitz and glamour of Strictly, and the BBC obviously feels the same. On Wednesday evening, the broadcaster made the exciting announcement that the show will return for another year, although coronavirus precautions mean it won't look exactly the same as in the past few series.

In a statement, the BBC said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year. To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual. The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

No further information was given about how long the series might last. Last year, the live shows ran for a spectacular, sequin-filled 13 weeks, but the original run of the show was just seven weeks. However long it's back for, though, it's sure to brighten up Saturday evenings as the nights start to draw in!

One of the show's longest-running judges, the fab-u-lous Craig Revel-Horwood, even shared that the show might feature a same-sex celebrity dance partnership for the first time, following in the footsteps of Dancing on Ice. Speaking on Loose Women earlier on Wednesday, the star said: "I think that might be happening this year, I'm really looking forward to the show, because it's going to be a completely different creative look at it."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the beloved BBC show

Speaking about how the show might be different thanks to social distancing, he added: "And you know, I think when you're pushed into corners, like having two-metre rules, it can make some wonderful TV, so it's going to be interesting and fantastic. I'm super excited because it's going ahead... finally!"

