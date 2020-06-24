While the future of Strictly Come Dancing is still uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Craig Revel Horwood has revealed that depending on if it goes ahead, the show will be introducing same-sex partnerships for the first time.

When asked about same-sex couples on Loose Women, the show's judge explained: "I think that might be happening this year, I'm really looking forward to the show, because it's going to be a completely different creative look at it."

Speaking about how the show might be different thanks to social distancing, he added: "And you know, I think when you're pushed into corners, like having two-metre rules, it can make some wonderful TV, so it's going to be interesting and fantastic. I'm super excited because it's going ahead... finally!"

Giovanni Pernice also recently opened up about the possibility to having to live with his fellow dancing pros during the series to follow lockdown rules, telling All Access Areas: "I know that there’s a chance that the pros could be quarantined all together for two weeks doing the group numbers because obviously, we have to film all the group numbers.

We can't wait to see the return of Strictly

"Usually we do them live or we pre-record during the week, but this time I think we’re going to pre-record all of it, which is going to be like 14 group numbers. It makes sense for us to get all together and do it all at once. If there’s somebody you don’t like, you pretend that you like them. It’s the environment isn’t it?"

Are you looking forward to the next series?

While the BBC has yet to give an official update on the series, director of content Charlotte Moore admitted that the show might come back without an audience. Chatting at the Edinburgh TV Festival on a virtual panel, she said: "When you look at something like Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience. The audience is the four judges and I don't think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!"