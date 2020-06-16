Katya Jones opened up about how she had to take charge and help out her friend and Strictly Come Dancing co-star Amy Dowden when she fell ill at the beginning of the year. The pair were chatting on a HELLO! Instagram Live when Amy mentioned that Katya called an ambulance for her backstage at Strictly.

She explained: "I had the highest times with you when we went to Blackpool and you've also been there in my lowest of times. Especially during incidents this year when you've seen me from literally at my highest to where I was in a hotel calling Katya and then Katya had to call an ambulance."

Amy and Katya are good friends

Katya continued: "It was definitely an experience and I'm so glad that I was there Amy, because I know exactly what I have to do. I feel like I can be there for you at any time, I'm not afraid of it. And I had to be the strong one! I was like, 'Right, what do you do? Keep calm.' It's different because I just knew I had to be that person but now I'm so glad I can be there for you at any time. I've gone through it with you. But I was also there when you got the HELLO! award! This is when you spoke out about it and we were so proud of you. "

Amy has previously opened up about her diagnosis with Crohn's Disease aged 19, explaining: "It was such a relief to finally receive a diagnosis. I just have to look out for the signs, which for me start with swollen eyes. Then I call my doctor. I have learnt to listen to my body, and to notice when things start getting out of tune. I know when I need to rest, and when I have to eat simply and drink lots of water. I have always been driven to win, so Crohn’s was never going to hold me back."