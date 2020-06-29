Did you spot this Downton Abbey star in Death in Paradise? Did you know this Downton actress has visited the island of St Marie?

Death in Paradise has welcomed some huge stars over the years, but did you know a certain member of the Downton Abbey family has appeared in the beloved series? Zoe Doyle, who played Lavinia in the hit period show, swapped gowns for flip flops after starring in season seven episode six, Meditated in Murder.

Zoe played Lavinia in Downton

In the episode, Zoe plays Cressida Friend, the wife of the victim - the owner of a spiritual retreat - who is one of the prime suspects in his death. The synopsis reads: "The leader of a spiritual retreat is strangled and Jack and his team are baffled by the fact that all their suspects were in a meditation circle at the time of the murder."

Zoe was also a prime suspect on Death in Paradise

In the episode, it is eventually revealed that one of the spiritual retreat's guests, Gabe, believes that the victim is responsible for the death of his twin sister and puts a sedative in his tea, hoping he will drown during a swim, then eventually strangles him after finding him unconscious. Dramatic, right?

In Downton Abbey, Lavinia is Matthew Crawley's fiancee who, after standing by him while he served in WWII and is temporarily paralysed, tragically dies at Downton of Spanish flu. Zoe has also starred in the BBC Three comedy Witless, as well as the 2019 miniseries, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Do you recognise the actress from Downton and Death in Paradise?

Fans might have a while until new episodes of Death in Paradise are back on our screens, as filming has been postponed during the lockdown. The show's executive producer, Tim Key, previously said: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."