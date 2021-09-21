Ralf Little blows fans away with new snaps on set of Death in Paradise The actor recently enjoyed a break from filming

Ralf Little recently enjoyed a break from filming Death in Paradise series 11, but it seems the actor has returned to the beach to shoot the rest of the highly anticipated new season.

And to mark his return to work, Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker on the BBC show, shared some incredible new photos on his Instagram from Guadeloupe.

In the first two snaps, Ralf could be seen on a tropical beach front admiring an incredible sunset, as he wrote in the caption: "Back at work today after our week's break mid shooting.

WATCH: Ralf Little shares hilarious video as Christmas special kicks off filming

"But nothing like an evening walk past the shack at sunset to remind you how lucky you are." The third photo showed him stood in front of a shack, perhaps a new location for an episode! It's safe to say that his fans were mind-blown by the photographs and inundated the comments section.

One person wrote: "I wanna live in that shack," followed by some red love heart emojis. A second added: "Beautiful so jealous!" as a third commented: "You most definitely are so lucky to have that job. What a gorgeous place."

Ralf has been enjoying being back on the Island with his co-stars ahead of the new season, which will commence at the end of the year with its first-ever Christmas special!

Ralf shared some incredible new snaps on Instagram

The actor revealed the exciting news to fans in a video posted in July. He began: "We want to finish off our series 10 tenth-year anniversary celebrations in style, so this year we are going to have a Christmas special."

He continued: "But there is something I need to address: there have been some rumours that for series ten Danny John-Jules is going to return to play Dwayne Myers."

The Royle Family star then added: "I need to address those rumours and let you know that it's absolutely not true whatsoever..." before panning the camera round to show Danny laid on the beach.

Ralf then joked further: "Danny John-Jules will not be returning to Death in Paradise for the Christmas special, this guy's just a good lookalike."

