Ralf Little hints at how Kris Marshall could return to Death in Paradise

Ralf Little has opened up about how he thinks Death in Paradise could incorporate a storyline that sees Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman return to the series (along with some other old faces) - and we love it!

Chatting to HELLO! after the season ten finale, the actor suggested that Humphrey could take over temporarily after his character, DI Neville Parker, is taken ill.

He said: "It would be fun if [Kris Marshall’s character] has to get flown out because I'm taken ill and we don't get onto well because he gets annoyed by me and my allergies and I think he's a bit too slap-dash."

He continued: "And then Ardal [O'Hanlon] turns up to kind of make everyone just chill out a little bit and then Sara [Collins] turns up and starts imagining Ben [Miller] talking to her. Now that would be quite an episode wouldn't it?"

The star was also full of praise for Ben's return to the show which took place during season ten, adding: "You know, I must say I really really enjoyed the two-parter.

Would you like to see Kris back on the show?

"I just thought the everything about it was, you know, it was all the wonderful stuff that they do in one episode in Death in Paradise. I just thought everything worked so well… I have no idea what they've got planned with with future but it would be lovely to do something like that."

Kris has previously opened up about returning to the series. Chatting at a Sanditon Q&A back in 2019, he said: "Would I go back, and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally yes." The show's executive producer Tim Key admitted that they didn't have plans to include him yet, but who knows what the future holds!

Ralf plays DI Neville Parker in the comedy drama

Chatting to Digital Spy, he said: "I see him from time to time anyway. He's like everyone – you know, he had a great time on the show. And if we had the right story, I'm sure he'd come back. It could happen. Kris is great. But whether we're planning it or not, is a different thing. Right now, that's not on the table. But it could be. Who knows?"

