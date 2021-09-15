Downton Abbey fans all saying the same thing about amazing throwback photo of star Mr Bates actor Brendan Coyle looked very different in his youth

After 2019's hugely successful film adaption of Julian Fellowes' drama, fans were overjoyed to hear that a Downton Abbey sequel is in the works and is coming to screens very soon.

However, in the meantime fans have kept themselves entertained by exploring the cast's other TV and film projects and fans have been surprised at how different Mr Bates actor Brendan Coyle looked in his youth.

One fan unearthed the photo and posted it to Reddit, which prompted many more to react - and they were all left making the same comparison! See it for yourself below...

"George Clooney vibes," one wrote. Another agreed, writing in response: "My exact thought too!"

A third added: "Oh my goodness, Mr Coyle was quite the dreamy one."

The snap comes from the 1995 TV movie The Glass Virgin, which the then 32-year-old actor starred in alongside Emily Mortimer and Nigel Havers. Brendan starred as Manuel Mendoza in the Catherine Cookson coming-of-age story.

Brendan Coyle at 32 years old in The Glass Virgin

Brendon will be reprising his role as Mr Bates in the new film, which revealed its title last month as Downton Abbey: A New Era. It was also confirmed that the sequel will be released in the UK on 18 March 2022.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas 2020 - however, delays in production have forced the date to be pushed back by three months.

Following the amazing announcement, fans were quick to share their excitement. One wrote: "Yay!!!! But I wish it was still coming at Christmas!!" Another remarked: "Sooo excited! 'A new era' has sooo many possibilities."

