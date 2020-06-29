Where is The Bidding Room filmed? 

The Bidding Room, the BBC's newest antique show, has been a big hit with viewers. In the programme, presented by Nigel Havers, contestants visit the room to get the best deal on an item they wish to sell - but just whereabouts in the UK is the show set?

The show is based in West Vale near Halifax in Yorkshire, and the action takes place at the Andy Thornton Showroom in Victoria Mills. The showroom is usually used for a contract furniture business since Andy Thornton Ltd creates bespoke metalwork, lighting and furnishings for hotels, office spaces and restaurants. However, it is turned into an auction room for the BBC show.

Speaking about the new series, Nigel said: "It’s fun to present a show for a change, getting to know new people, and not having to learn lines or wear a costume! I am keen on antiques in general, so it was an easy decision for me. It’s an upbeat, fun show that combines interesting objects with a bit of drama and comedy thrown in, so it’s easy to lose yourself in it and forget about what’s going on outside."

The show is based in Halifax

The presenter revealed that while taking part in the new BBC show, he was often tempted to take a few things home for himself but his wife, Georgiana, who he married in 2007, refused! "Out of 138 objects, my favourite was a bottle of Chateaux Palmer 1959 which four of us clubbed together, bought and drank. It tasted of angel's breath! I was also rather taken with a bed of nails, but not remotely tempted to buy it. But I'm an inveterate collector and my wife is always complaining that we've got too much 'stuff' so if I tried to sneak anything else into the house I would be killed."