Fans have been raving about Netflix's new original film, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the story follows two band members who have one dream: to represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest. It is a sweet, funny film with surprisingly excellent bops - but does the Mean Girls actress really sing? Find out here...

While Rachel does an amazing job in the film as the sweet and kind Sigrit, her vocals for the movie were mixed with a Swedish singer, Molly Sandén. The performer, who had incidentally appeared on the junior version of Eurovision, opened up about the exciting opportunity.

She told Variety: "It felt like a rematch for 14-year-old Molly, to finally get somewhere in the Eurovision and it’s ironic because I lived in L.A. for almost two years, and my big dream was to be successful in the States... to have an opportunity like this. But when I gave up my dream and moved back to Sweden, that’s when I got this call and this opportunity."

Meanwhile, Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens also features in the movie as the Russian favourite to win, Alexander Lemtov. While the actor previously planned to sing himself in the film, he was ultimately unable to due to the lockdown, telling Attitude: "They stuck with a very talented Swedish baritone." He added: "He’s the anti-hero. He’s an obstacle for Lars (Ferrell). Lars wants to be Lemtov and there’s tremendous jealousy and he worries he’s going to steal Sigrit."

Viewers have praised the new film, with one writing: "I was worried I won't like this movie but damn was I wrong. I can add this to my list of fave Rachel McAdams movie," while another added: "Hey @netflix this is probably the single best film ever made and the most significant cultural moment of the decade."