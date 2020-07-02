The Crown casts Oscar nominee as Princess Margaret Vanessa Kirby originated the role for the first two seasons of the Netflix show

The Crown has officially announced who will be taking over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the fifth and final season of The Crown. Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Phantom Thread, Another Year and Mum, has confirmed that she will be up next to portray the Princess.

In a statement, she wrote: "I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

Lesley will play Margaret in season five

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "Lesley Manville is an utter goddess. She will be fabulous, as always," while another added: "An incredible actress. Her performance in Another Year made me quit acting because I knew I'd never be as good as her." Others were disappointed that Helena would only be remaining in the role for one more season, with one person tweeting: "I already just got used to Helena Bonham Carter (who was honestly so damn good) after Vanessa Kirby."

Lesley opened up about playing the Princess for the show's fifth and final season

Lesley will be joining Harry Potter star Imelda, who confirmed that she would be playing the Queen back in January. She said: "I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."