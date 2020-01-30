Just weeks after the release of series three of The Crown, Mike Tindall was put on the spot when he was quizzed about his mother-in-law Princess Anne's portrayal in the show. During his chat on the latest episode of JOE UK's House of Rugby, host Alex Payne asked the former professional rugby player whether the royal was "pleased" with actress Erin Doherty's take on her. "I haven't actually watched it," replied Mike. "Only the first two, I haven't started watching the third one yet, no. But I am getting more and more feedback, I should watch it. I'm just going to binge it, I think."

Erin Doherty starred as Princess Anne in the drama

Probed further on whether Princess Anne would approve, Mike confessed: "I don't know but I will ask." Both Mike and his wife Zara Tindall are known to be fans of the hit period drama, with the pair of them previously revealing which actor they would like to portray Zara. "I hope to God they don't go that far," the Queen's granddaughter said on the podcast back in March, while Mike quipped: "Series 35. Jason Statham, you're welcome."

WATCH: Mike Tindall talks about fatherhood

On a more serious note, the doting husband added: "Charlize Theron, maybe." To which, Zara replied, "Yeah". "Or Margot Robbie," Alex chipped in. "That's a good one too," Zara noted. "Or Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel. Obviously, I look very similar to all of them!"

Actress Erin took on the role of a young Princess Anne in the latest instalment of the Netflix show. The 27-year-old has since won huge praise for her performance. During a recent interview with Town and Country, the star said of her role: "For me, ultimately, it was about the voice because it is so different from mine. I had to make sure that was on point. So I walked around speaking as her, trying not to look too crazy. And honestly, the more I did it, naturally it became a subconscious thing."

