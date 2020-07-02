Netflix viewers have all been talking about Athlete A, the streaming giant's latest documentary film that tells the story of the survivors in the USA Gymnastics team who suffered abuse at the hands of their doctor for years.

The harrowing documentary has got Netflix viewers talking

The film, which has been described by viewers as 'heartbreaking' and 'sickening', hears survivor's accounts discussing their harrowing experiences of sexual abuse from Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics doctor who was convicted of multiple sex crimes in 2017.

WATCH: Netflix's Athlete A official trailer

And it seems that due to its shocking and upsetting nature, viewers of the documentary are urging others to watch the film and branding it as an important watch. Many responded to the devastating documentary on social media.

The documentary focuses on the sexual crimes committed by the USAG team doctor

One person tweeted: "Athlete A is out now on @netflix, I encourage everyone, not just fans of gymnastics, to watch it even though the content is heartbreaking and sickening." They added: "What those girls went through is unthinkable, and is a reminder to believe and support people that tell their story."

Another person echoed these thoughts as they tweeted: "I'm watching Athlete A on Netflix. A culture of obedience reinforced through physical and emotional abuse led child athletes to know for certain that they would never be believed if they disclosed sexual abuse. Watch the program and commit to do all you can to protect children."

Plenty of others also urged Netflix users to watch the film. "If you haven't seen Athlete A on netflix - watch it," wrote one user. Another added: "Everyone plz go watch the documentary Athlete A on Netflix [sic]," while a third simply wrote: "Please watch Athlete A on Netflix."

The survivors tell their story in the heartbreaking documentary

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Athlete A follows a team of reporters from The Indianapolis Star as they investigate claims of abuse at USA Gymnastics, one of the nation’s most prominent Olympic organizations. Two years later, an Olympic doctor is behind bars, the US Congress is demanding answers and hundreds of survivors are speaking out.

"Equal parts devastating and inspiring, the film reveals the culture of cruelty that was allowed to thrive within elite-level gymnastics, the attorney fighting the institutions, and most importantly, the brave athletes who refuse to be silenced, fought the system and triumphed."

