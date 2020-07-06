Viewers saying the same thing about Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Are you watching the true crime series?

If there's one genre that Netflix is widely known and loved for, it's true crime. So it's only fitting that the streaming giant bring back a classic series in a modern format: Unsolved Mysteries.

The Netflix true crime documentary has got everyone talking

The first volume of the series landed earlier this month, with six episodes ready for viewers to binge and enjoy. But it seems that episode two has got fans at home talking the most, and they all appear to be convinced of one man's guilt.

Taking to social media, many viewers at home expressed their thoughts on episode two, which investigates the unsolved disappearance of Patrice Endres after she abruptly vanished from the salon she owned in a mysterious "13 minute" window of time. And it seems that viewers are convinced it was her husband, Rob, who was behind the disappearance.

One person tweeted: "Watching #UnsolvedMysteries and I've got a certified case of the heebie jeebies. Question for those who have watched Episode 2: Rob DEFINITELY killed Patrice, right? Like, he acts in a manner completely inconsistent with non-sociopathic murderers?" A second person echoed this thought, writing: "Damn! Rob killed his wife for sure. Degree in Criminology, I mean...#UnsolvedMysteries." While a third tweeted: "Is it just me who thinks rob was weird? #UnsolvedMysteries."

Viewers are convinced of one man's guilt

Other viewers at home made interesting comparisons of Rob to another well-known Netflix figure, Carole Baskin from Tiger King. One person expressed: "So Rob Endres is the new Carole Baskin. These @netflix reality villains are really bold and creepy. Wow. I hope the show brings new light and justice for #PatriceEndres and her son. #Netflix #UnsolvedMysteries."

The new spin on the classic mystery series focuses on a number of cases that have been left open over the years. The official synopsis reads: "Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable - from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery."

