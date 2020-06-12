BBC has confirmed that there are no plans to take Gavin and Stacey down from streaming services after it was reported that there had been requests to remove the show due to concerns about its content. In a statement, BBC confirmed to Metro that they have yet to remove any programmes except Little Britain, saying: "These changes only affect Little Britain."

Speaking about the original news reports that suggested that the show was being taken down, one person wrote: "The 'race row' about #GavinandStacey is non-existent... It took me five mins to establish that of the four 'viewers' on Twitter: one account doesn't exist, another is private, one is a parody and the other was a joke. Simply done to incite anger... They deliberately chose a well-loved British programme #GavinandStacey to get the desired response."

The BBC removed Little Britain from its streaming service earlier this week, with a spokesperson saying at the time: "There's a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer." While the show's stars, Matt Lucas and David Walliams, have yet to speak about the decision, Matt opened up about his regret at playing certain roles back in 2017.

At the time, he told The Guardian: "If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn't make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn't play black characters. Basically, I wouldn't make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now. Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you could accuse us of was greed. We just wanted to show off about what a diverse bunch of people we could play."

