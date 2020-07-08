Viewers in tears over emotional second episode of The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain Are you enjoying the BBC show?

The Repair Shop is beloved by viewers for its heartwarming and often tear-jerking stories, and it seems the spin-off show Fixing Britain is no different. The new daytime show, which started on BBC One earlier this week, sees Jay Blades narrate and present different moments from inside the shop all looking a specific theme.

The spin-off show had viewers 'in bits'

While episode one delved into the history of toys and looked back at the beloved childhood items that the shop has seen through its time, episode two proved an emotional one as it paid close attention to items from the home front during the Second World War. And it seems the theme was emotional for those watching at home.

Jay narrates the new version of the show

Taking to social media, one person Tweeted: "I don't normally watch anything like that, but I was trying to get our Freeview to work again, and The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain came on. We were glued to it, and sobbing like babies. What a lovely programme," while another wrote: "I'm in bits watching The Repair Shop - Fixing Britain, such a fantastic show, such amazing craftsmanship, such stories #repairshop."

Viewers are loving The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain

Another viewer gushed about the moving episode: "If you haven't watched it already and been moved, please watch on BBC catch-up The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain. Made me realise how together, stoic and proud people were during and in the aftermath of WW2." Jay revisited a cherished toy that belonged to Patricia Hall, who found comfort from it while she was evacuated away from her family during the War. He also revealed how Brits kept themselves entertained during the period, while looking back at a music box rescued from a bombing raid.

The BBC show will also delve deeper into the untold stories of ordinary people that have walked through its doors, as well as reveal more details about the expert panel. Each episode has a theme, starting with toys, and also takes a look into the history of the theme, giving viewers an educational bonus.

