All you need to know about The Repair Shop spin-off show Fixing Britain Jay Blades is fronting a new version of the much loved show

The Repair Shop has proved so popular over recent years that the show went from being a low-key BBC Two programme, to being placed in a prime time spot on BBC One. And now, fans of the show will be pleased to hear that a brand new spin-off is landing on our screens this week.

A brand new version of The Repair Shop is coming to screens this week

With a familiar face and the same heartwarming moments, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain is sure to be just as loved. Want to know more? Here are all the details you need…

What is The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain about?

The Repair Shop is known for its comforting and often emotional moments where members of the public bring in some of their most prized possessions to be restored to their original glory. Viewers will be pleased to know that the new spin-off follows a similar format, and is sure to offer just as much charm. The programme is set to offer unique insight into the stories and history behind the shop's most memorable antiques and heirlooms that have been restored by the expert team since it opened.

Jay Blades fronts the new spin-off

The BBC show will also delve deeper into the untold stories of ordinary people that have walked through its doors, as well as reveal more details about the expert panel. Each episode has a theme, starting with toys, and also takes a look into the history of the theme, giving viewers an educational bonus.

Who is on The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain?

A lot of the familiar faces of The Repair Shop will be seen once again, including Jay Blades, who is narrating the new BBC show. Speaking to Radio Times about the spin-off, Jay couldn't help but gush about his new role. "I absolutely love working on The Repair Shop, and for me, it's always been about the personal stories behind the items," said Jay. "The new series has made me fall in love all over again, the history is just so powerful and if you close your eyes you actually feel like you’ve been transported back to a moment in time."

The new show is on every week day on BBC One

When is The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain on TV?

Luckily for fans of the show, they'll be able to get their fix every day! The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain is on every weekday at 4.30pm on BBC One.

