The Repair Shop's Jay Blades details incredible story of discovering 25 siblings The presenter has a large family on his father's side

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has built up quite the fan base after his stint on the BBC programme and is clearly enjoying his TV success - he has even fronted his own docuseries on Channel 5, Jay Blades: No Place Like Home, which continues on Tuesday 10 May.

MORE: The Repair Shop fans relieved as show makes major change for new series

However, while Jay is a recognisable face on television, less is known about the star's personal life and he surprised fans when he revealed the fascinating story of discovering he is one of 26 children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to the new series of The Repair Shop?

Back in 2020, the BBC host expressed his astonishment that he has 25 siblings on his father's side of the family. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday at the time, the 52-year-old recalled the moment he first met his father, who was described as a "womaniser," when he was 21 years old.

The presenter also explained how his father's actions had an effect on his outlook as a father himself. "Growing up, I only knew of two families where the mum and dad were married. I loved the ladies I was with but things didn't work out and I moved on, even though I always stayed in touch with my children. I didn't want to be like my father."

MORE: Jay Blades supported by The Repair Shop co-stars after incredible achievement

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades admits show puts 'strain' on relationships

And while now The Repair Shop favourite is engaged to his partner, Lisa Zbozen, Jay hasn't had a smooth sailing journey to happiness himself. In 2015, his marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" and revealed the pressure was "too much".

Jay is best known for his work on The Repair Shop

He told Radio Times: "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn’t know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place."

He also bravely admitted: "If it had continued for 24 hours more, I don’t think I would be talking to you now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.