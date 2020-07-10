Will Prince Harry and Meghan appear in The Crown now that there will be six seasons? Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in seasons five and six

Netflix confirmed the exciting news that The Crown, which was intended to finish after five seasons, has instead been extended to a six-season run. As such, we have one question - will the younger generation of royals be taking centre stage for the sixth and final season?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Imelda Staunton talks The Crown

Speaking about adding one final season to the show, creator Peter Morgan said: "As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

Will Prince Harry and Meghan's story be told on the show?

As such, Olivia Colman will still be starring in just one more season before Imelda Staunton takes over for seasons five and six. Since season four will look at the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the 1980s, it could well mean that Princes William and Harry will have larger roles in the show as it catches up to present day.

READ: The Crown casts Oscar nominee as Princess Margaret

However, Peter has previously spoken out against writing about the latest events in the royal family, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there's a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic because it's too close to the moment.

Olivia Colman currently plays the Queen in the popular series

"If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama."

READ: Netflix's The Crown announce major change to future of show

Producer Susie Mackie also suggested that the series wouldn't visit the present day, telling the BBC: "We won’t travel to the present day. To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day."