Netflix fans have high praise for Zac Efron's Down to Earth documentary The actor has been exploring the world for new travel series

Fans of Zac Efron have been loving his new documentary since it landed on Netflix over the weekend. The much-anticipated series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, sees the former High School Musical star head to different countries all over globe to discover healthy and sustainable ways to live. And it seems that viewers are singing Zac's praises.

MORE: How Bob Geldof lied to Elton John, David Bowie and Queen about Live Aid

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron official trailer

Taking to social media, many are hailing the series' educational and informative episodes. One person took to Twitter to state: "Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix is amazing!! Exploring how we live/eat/drink and how it effects the world. Even giving information on sustainability and advice on small changes we can make to live better for the planet. Definitely worth watching!!"

MORE: Derry Girls season 3 confirmed - get the details here!

Zac's new documentary series has received high praise from fans

Another person echoed this thought, writing: "If you guys get a chance please watch Down To Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix you won't regret it. The show is filled with essential information and great knowledge. It's featuring diverse cultures and will leave you inspired to do better in your daily routine." While a third person simply wrote: "Please if you haven't already go watch Down to Earth with Zac Efron it's amazing, and it's so important to educate!"

The actor travels around the world to discover more about sustainable living

Meanwhile, others couldn't resist gushing about the Hairspray star himself as well as the series content. One person wrote: "If you love learning about nature and sustainability while looking at Zac Efron's beautiful face, might I recommend Down to Earth with Zac Efron," while a second person said: "Highly recommend Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix. Learning about earth and sustainability practices AND getting to see Zac Efron throughout. Win win."

Zac travels around the globe alongside wellness expert Darin Olien exploring how different countries implement sustainable living and ecological wellness in their everyday lives. In the eight-part series, the actor visits places like Iceland, Sardinia, Costa Rica, London and more on his travel journey to living a more environmentally-aware life.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.