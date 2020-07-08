The reboot of Unsolved Mysteries landed on Netflix earlier this month and immediately gripped fans. The six-part series focuses on different cases that have perplexed authorities over the years and, sadly, were never solved. But it was the first episode in particular that got viewers talking and many have their own theories on what happened.

WATCH: Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries official trailer

The first episode's focus on the disappearance and subsequent death of Rey Rivera, a finance journalist, in 2006. Rey, 32, went missing in May of that year shortly after marrying his wife Allison. His body was eventually found in an abandoned room in a Baltimore hotel and his death was ruled as a suicide.

Rey's body was found in a Baltimore hotel in 2006

But, despite the police not having any suspects and ruling the death as suicide, many viewers at home watching are finding the circumstances around Rey's death and the involvement of Rey's high school friend, Porter Stansbury, suspicious. Netflix fans flocked to social media to express their theories, and even compared Rey's former friend as the "new Carole Baskin." One person tweeted: "'Porter Stansberry killed Rey Rivera' is the new 'Carol Baskin killed her husband.'"

Another seemed confused by Porter's refusal to cooperate with authorities: "Rey Rivera was murdered. His best friend since high school convinced him to move to a different state and gives him a job at his company. Then he dies under mysterious circumstances and the best friend doesn't talk to police and prohibits ALL his employees from speaking?"

The true crime docu-series has gripped viewers

A third watcher also seemed convinced that there was more to Rey's story than suicide: "Theory on Rey Rivera case: body was placed? The hole was made some way before or after with some type of object taken from the scene? It was all so staged with the phone and the flip flops…"

The case, as the theme implies, remains unsolved. But one thing is certain and that Rey's family are convinced there is definitely more to the story. During the documentary, Rey's wife Allison spoke about how she believed her husband didn't kill herself. "I believe that Rey had some kind of information. Maybe he stumbled on it, maybe he didn't know he stumbled on it. But I believe Rey was murdered. What I can't get in my head though, is what could that information be for somebody to kill him?"

