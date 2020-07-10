Derry Girls season 3 confirmed - get the details here! Season two of the comedy show recently landed on Netflix

Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls has proved to be hugely popular since landing on our screens for its first series back in January 2018. And now, with season two finally available to stream and enjoy on Netflix, many are already desperate to see the show return for the third.

MORE: 9 shows and films everyone is watching on Netflix right now

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season two

Luckily for fans, series three is definitely happening! The exciting news was announced soon after series two aired on Channel 4 back in March 2019, with Channel 4, cast members and producers of the show all confirming its recommission.

MORE: Netflix's The Crown announce major change to future of show

The Derry Girls will be returning for series three!

Channel 4's Ian Katz said: At a time of great uncertainty about the future of the country, thank god we have one unequivocally good piece of news to look forward to… The Derry Girls will be back to make our lives a bit brighter and more fun." However, due to restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic – things have been put on hold.

One of the stars of the show Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, discussed the future of the comedy on a podcast appearance last month and revealed that filming had to be suspended. "We were meant to start filming around now," she explained, adding: "but filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we're all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven't [yet]." She added: "We made the second series back in 2018, so it's been a long time since we've been together filming."

The BAFTA nominated comedy is hugely popular with TV lovers

Until the third is upon us, we'll have to make do with bingeing series one and two. And it seems fans were over the moon with Netflix finally putting the second set of episodes on the streaming platform this week. One person tweeted: "When you get the @netflix notification to say #DerryGirls series 2 is now available happy days binge watch for the weekend sorted!" While another wrote: "Yey!! I finally got around to watching S1 last week and then was gutted to see that’s all that was on there."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.