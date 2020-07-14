Glee stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera following tragic death The actress went missing on 8 July at a lake in California

Stars of the TV show Glee have taken to social media to respond to the news of co-star Naya Rivera's death. Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele and others shared their devastation at the confirmation, which was announced by Ventura authorities after a body was found at Lake Piru in California, five days after the actress went missing.

The Glee actress went missing on 8 July at Lake Piru, California

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in the musical series, posted a picture of himself alongside Naya, who played Santana Lopez, to his Instagram with a lengthy caption expressing his sadness. "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t," he began.

"Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."

Lea Michele posted this tribute picture to Naya on her Instagram stories

Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, posted an image of Naya to her Instagram stories as a tribute to her former co-star. Fellow Glee actor Jane Lynch, who was known for portraying Sue Sylvester, took to Twitter to respond. "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family," she wrote. Recurring Glee actor and Broadway legend Kristen Chenoweth also tweeted: "Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you."

Chris Colfer and other Glee stars shared their devastation at the news

Meanwhile, Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, wrote an emotional and lengthy tribute to his friend and former co-star on Instagram. He finished the tribute by saying: "I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us - those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee."

The Ventura County Sheriff confirmed on Monday 13 July that the body recovered in Lake Piru was Naya's. The actress was reported missing on 8 July after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on the water. She was 33 years old.

