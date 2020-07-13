Body found in search of missing Glee actress Naya Rivera The 33-year-old was reported missing following a boat trip on Lake Piru

A body has been found at the California lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing during a boat trip with her four-year-old son, the police have confirmed.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a body had been found in the lake on Monday but they have not immediately said if it was Naya's, adding that "the recovery is in progress". They added that they would hold a press conference at the lake soon, at 2pm local time.

Naya Rivera went missing on a boat trip with her son Josey

The Glee actress was reported a missing person when her son was found alone on a boat on California's Lake Piru on Wednesday. Naya and her little boy, Josey Dorsey, had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming together. After the boat was overdue for return, staff found Josey on board, but not Naya. According to the Ventura Sherrif's Department, Naya's son was wearing a life vest, but she was not.

A search and rescue dive team and helicopter equipped with a drone both assisted in the search on Wednesday and resumed after first light on Thursday, but the efforts to find the actress became a "search and recovery operation".

Naya's last Instagram post had been captioned "Just the two of us"

Naya's last Instagram post, which she shared on the day she went missing, is a close-up image showing her kissing her little boy. Her heartbreaking caption reads: "Just the two of us."

In a 2016 interview, Naya opened up about motherhood, saying: "It's made me a much more observant person. [You realise] how truly selfless you become. I hope to instill good morals and values in him. I want to teach him to be confident but kind, strong but not proud, and to always be in love with life."

Naya shared Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey

She told Mini Magazine: "Taking the time to not worry about your house or to-do lists or the baby is hard, but necessary. [It's] the love I get from him. Little things like the two kisses he stood up and gave me last night to say thank you for making him mac and cheese from scratch. It's a love never found anywhere or with anyone else.

The TV star and singer welcomed her son with actor Ryan Dorsey in September 2015. The couple were married in July 2014, but they finalised their divorce in June 2018.

Naya is best known for her role in Glee. She starred as Santana Lopez on the show from 2009 until 2015, for which she received nominations for numerous awards.

