The new season of I'm a Celebrity might take place in Scotland

It has been reported that next year's I'm a Celebrity may move to Scotland.

The Mirror explains that ITV producers are said to be scouting for possible new locations, as Australia – where the hit show is usually filmed – has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the autumn may see further travel restrictions imposed.

The 20th series of the contest, hosted by Ant and Dec, is set to go ahead in December.

However, due to the country's recent flare-ups and the fact that certain cities have gone back into lockdown, I'm a Celebrity may have to take place closer to home.

What's more, the paper added that a completely different ambiance might be in the works, with mansions, castles and stately homes in Scotland and England being considered in a bid to create a spooky version of the show.

I'm a Celebrity normally takes place during Australia's summer, so the change of season would certainly mix things up.

The celebrity jungle competition is one of ITV's biggest shows, drawing in colossal audiences of up to ten million in 2019.

In May, the first contestant for the upcoming season was confirmed, with retired footballer John Barnes telling the Bonus Code Bets website that he will be taking part in the show and is ready to tackle all the challenges thrown his way.

John reportedly explained: "I've done a number of shows in my days, from Family Fortune to Strictly Come Dancing but nothing as adventurous as I'm a Celeb. And to be honest, there's nothing that I wouldn't eat or anything I wouldn't do... I'm fairly easy-going, if they asked me to do something, I'd do it."

The athlete also revealed why he wanted to take on the challenge of the jungle, stating: "Similar to why I went on to do Strictly Come Dancing all those years ago, it'd be good to lose some weight, perhaps try to beat Nick Knowles' two-stone weight loss."

