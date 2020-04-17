Matt Baker addresses I'm a Celebrity rumours and reveals his is open to taking part

Matt Baker has addressed rumours that he is headed to the I'm a Celebrity jungle whilst speaking live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab. Talking to presenter Gaby Roslin, Matt expressed his surprise at reading in the papers that he was a possible contestant for this year's show, which kicks off in November.

WATCH GABY'S INTERVIEW WITH MATT BAKER BELOW

Loading the player...

"Is it true you're going into the jungle and doing I'm a Celebrity?" Gabi quizzed the former The One Show star, to which he replied whilst laughing: "Well, it's funny because I read that too and it came as a complete surprise to me. It's funny, isn't it, how these things… I don't even know where that has come from, but I think it came from a bookie somewhere.

"But I…" he hesitated, as he added, "I haven't had any conversations yet."

"You would be awesome, that's not a no then," Gaby told Matt, as he struggled to contain his laughter. "Well… I mean…you know… I…I wouldn't… listen, I am reluctant to say no to anything without having a good think about it," the father-of-two said.

Matt Baker left The One Show, which he co-presented with Alex Jones, earlier this year

Rumours of Matt's possible appearance began to circulate earlier this month when betting company Coral revealed the dad-of-two could join the show now he's no longer busy presenting alongside Alex Jones for The One Show. "Many punters feel now that Matt has a lot of time on his hands following his exit from the One Show, he will head Down Under later this year to be a contestant on I'm A Celeb," spokesperson John Hill explained.

Matt confirmed that he would be leaving The One Show in the spring last December. Sharing the reasons for his decision, Matt, 42, said he was excited about new career opportunities, but added: "Most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed". Appearing alongside one of his co-hosts Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."