It's fair to say that plenty of popular TV shows have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with several postponed until the nationwide lockdown is lifted and government guidelines state that it is safe to resume filming. As such, it would come as no surprise if the hugely popular series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was postponed for 2020. However, Paddy Power has new odds that hint that the series could go ahead - but in the UK instead! HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Will Ant and Dec be presenting the show in Scotland?

The bookies has listed Scotland as the most likely destination for the celebrity contestants to relocate to, while other locations include Bardsey Island in Wales at 5/1, the Lake District at 8/1 and London at 16/1. Imagine being able to check out the Bushtucker Trials right on your doorstep! Speaking about the potential change in location, a spokesperson said: "We’re well accustomed to seeing I’m A Celebrity contestants in warm weather in Australia, but this year could be very different. We make Scotland the most likely destination for filming this year, so contestants can expect beautiful remote landscapes, several more layers of clothing worn and hopefully the chance of a battered Mars bar."

Stars who could be starring in the upcoming I'm a Celeb series include former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, who has been rumoured to be taking part should the show go ahead. Addressing the rumours on The Steph Show, he said: "Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!" AJ’s brother, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard, added: "I would love to see AJ in a coffin, well not like that, I meant surrounded by animals, in a confined space doing a trial!"

