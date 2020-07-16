Glee star Heather Morris reveals heartbreaking regret at missing Naya Rivera's last visit to her home Naya Rivera was found five days after she disappeared while boating on Lake Piru

Glee star Heather Morris, who played Naya Rivera's love interest on the popular musical show, has shared the heartbreaking story about the last time Naya visited her home - and how she sadly missed seeing her.

Sharing an Instagram tribute to the actress, who tragically drowned in an accident while boating with her son, Heather wrote: "The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called... so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them every day and think of you."

Heather shared photos of their sons playing together

She added: "You sent me over five dozen Snapchat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life."

Naya and Heather played Santana and Brittany on Glee

Heather shared a series of photos of Naya's son Josey with her sons, Elijah and Owen, adding: "I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I."

Naya's family issued a statement after Naya's body was found on Monday 13 July, five days after she was declared missing at Lake Piru in California. Released via Deadline, it read: "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."