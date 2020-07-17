Here's what everyone is watching on Netflix right now These films and TV shows have certainly got fans talking!

Need some ideas of what to watch this weekend? We've got you covered! These are some of the most popular shows and films on Netflix right now, from documentaries to amazing new action films. Enjoy!

Fatal Affair

Starring Nia Long and Stephen Bishop, this edgy drama follows Ellie, who is attempting to mend her marriage to her husband, Marcus, after a brief fling with an old friend, David. However, she finds out that David is more dangerous than she ever knew.

The Old Guard

Starring Charlize Theron, a warrior named Andy leads a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die. The synopsis continues: "When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile, the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetise their power by any means necessary."

READ: Viewers are calling Netflix's new show Dark Desire better than 365 Days

Fans have been loving the film, with one writing: "Watched #TheOldGuard last night. Loved the concept of immortal warriors, performances & the MINDBLOWING action sequences. Charlize Theron is no way less than global action heroes, she is fantastic. Must watch for fantasy action thriller lovers."

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Enjoy watching travel documentaries? This one follows the one and only Zac Efron as he travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien as they look for new sustainable, healthy ways to live. Fans are already loving it - and have been sharing plenty of quotes from the show. One fan wrote: "#DownToEarth was very educational but Zac Efron was an added bonus!"

READ: Netflix confirms Snowpiercer will return for season two - watch the teaser clip here!

The Business of Drugs

This documentary follows former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox, who exposes the chilling economic forces that drive the drug business in the US. The synopsis reads: "Whether tracking the flow of Meth through the jungles of Myanmar, or seeking out the roots of the current Opioid crisis or investigating the effects of a new legal weed market the series is a smart, provocative and raw look into the dark corners of the drug trade."

Unsolved Mysteries

This 12-part series looks at the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable. The synopsis reads: "Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery."

Cursed

Starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford as Nimue, this drama retells Arthurian legend as a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. If you love teen dramas, fantasy or just a good quest, this is most definitely up your street!

READ: Fans left heartbroken after watching 'moving' Netflix series Stateless

Indian Matchmaking

The synopsis for this new series reads: "What happens when you’re ready to meet someone but the dating apps feel superficial and aren’t yielding the desired results? Meet the single millennials who have decided that it’s time to revisit methods from the past and look to the experts... Elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia learns about her clients with painstaking precision - from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings - as she guides them towards their perfect match." Fans of First Dates will love this one!