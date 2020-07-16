Netflix confirms Snowpiercer will return for season two - watch the teaser clip here! The first season became available on Netflix earlier this year

Fans of Snowpiercer can rejoice as the sci-fi series will be returning to screens! On Wednesday, Netflix took to social media to announce that a second set of episodes for the sci-fi series, starring A Beautiful Mind star Jennifer Connelly and Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, will be coming to streaming platform at some point in the future.

The sci-fi series is returning for a second instalment

The announcement including a teaser clip of the show, and even revealed the return of a character. The official Twitter page for Netflix UK and Ireland posted: "Snowpiercer S2 is coming down the track (sorry) starring Sean Bean himself (!) - here's a teaser to prove it." They added underneath: "Also reminder: all ten episodes of season 1 are available to stream."

WATCH: Netflix release teaser clip for Snowpiercer season two

Although there's no confirmed date of the show's return, fans were clearly delighted with the news. The first season premiered on the streaming platform earlier this year and has been popular trending show every since. Netflix's Twitter followers flooded the comments underneath with their excitement on the new upcoming episodes and the potential plot lines.

One person wrote: "Excellent. Loved Season one. Confirming Sean Bean though is a bit of a spoiler as the fate of Wilfred. We all know how Sean Bean characters end up." While another person commented: "Sean Bean is staring? Great, love him as an actor but now we already know the end." A third person wrote: "Give me date!!! Was so awesome!! 10/10 The story, the characters, the production, the pace! Can't wait!!"

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation." The series, which originally premiered on American network TNT, is based on the acclaimed movie of the same name from Parasite creator Bong Joon-ho.

