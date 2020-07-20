Where is Endeavour actor Jack Laskey now? 

We have been loving the trip down memory lane while rewatching Endeavour on ITV3, but our nostalgic binge-watching of the popular detective show has already had us checking Google more than once about the talented cast.

READ: Did you spot this huge Hollywood star's cameo in Agatha Christie's Poirot?

Jack Laskey played DS Peter Jakes in the first three seasons of the popular show before hanging up his magnifying glass, so what has the actor been up to since DS Jakes emigrated to the USA with his girlfriend at the end of season three? Find out here...

Jack Laskey played DS Peter Jakes in Endeavour before leaving in season three

Jack has had a busy time, and has starred in both a series of TV and film projects. Since leaving Endeavour in 2016, he has starred as Alfred Graves in X Company, and already appeared in three episodes of US drama, Trust. He also took a trip to space appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a First Order Officer, and played Wilkins in The Aftermath, starring opposite Keira Knightley.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Endeavour season seven trailer

While it isn't clear why Jack left the show, creator Russell Lewis previously opened up about losing him and introducing Shirley Trewlove to the story. He explained: "I had originally introduced Trewlove... in a much bigger way... but that’s another story... I was very sorry to lose Jack – but you play the hand you’re dealt with.

Jack starring opposite Stpehen Fry in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

"Jack’s departure meant we were a Sergeant down in CID – and it seemed to be a good opportunity for Strange to start his climb up the greasy pole. You lose Strange from uniform, and someone has to step in. Thus, Trewlove."

READ: 7 celebrities you didn't know had cameos in Agatha Christie's Marple

While we miss Jack on the show, the series is now heading towards season eight, which has unfortunately been paused due to the lockdown. Chatting to the Radio Times about the break in filming, Russell said: "The hiatus in production may throw a spanner in the works in terms of the rather happy timeline in which we've found ourselves across the past four series – with our story year being exactly 50 years distant from the year of broadcast – but we shall cross that frayed rope bridge over crocodile-infested waters when we reach it."