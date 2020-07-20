Is Netflix's The Old Guard getting a sequel? 

Netflix's The Old Guard has been a popular hit since appearing on the streaming service earlier this month, but what is happening with the sequel? Lucky for fans, if all goes according to plan, the film might even become the first of a trilogy!

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood opened up about a potential sequel to Digital Spy, explaining: "It is about the audience, does the audience want to see more? Obviously you hope an audience wants to see more. I know that Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novel in the script, he always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story goes, and it's pretty great. So if the audience is eager for it, there's definitely more stories to tell."

Would you like to see a sequel to the Netflix film?

She also revealed that the credits scene was setting up for a second film, explaining: "I felt there would have been a hole if it didn't end the way it did. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that's absolutely up to the audience."

Charlize has opened up about a potential sequel

Charlize Theron has also opened up about how she is keen for a sequel, telling Seth Meyers: "There’s obviously a relationship there (between Van Veronica Ngo’s Quynh and Theron’s Andy) that we didn’t really explore in this film…so I’m excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that because then we’re just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting."

Netflix has yet to confirm the future of the franchise, as the service usually waits to receive data on films and TV shows before renewing or cancelling them. It was recently confirmed that Chris Hemsworth's action film Extraction will return for a sequel, with director Joe Russo telling Deadline: "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be."