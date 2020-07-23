Film fan? Name the films and TV shows in our emoji quiz Tally up the Oscar nominated films, TV shows, Disney films and musical films for a top score of 39 points - and good luck!

TV and film fans, gather! Test yourselves on our notoriously difficult (for some!) telly and film special emoji quiz! From Disney to popular TV shows to Oscar-winning films, there is a total score of 39 - but do you have what it takes? There's only one way to find out! Oh, and be sure to scroll to the bottom of the page for the full list of answers and share the link to play against your pals - good luck!

Round one: The Disney emoji quiz

Think you know your princess emojis? Have a good look at our Disney emoji quiz, but be warned! You might have to take your time thinking some of them through, it might be trickier than you realised!

Round two: The musical films emoji quiz

Do you love to sing show tunes in the shower, or would you rather settle in with a Fast and Furious film any day? This round could be seriously easy or incredibly difficult. If you're struggling, hang on until round three. The sun will come out tomorrow...

Round three: Popular TV shows emoji quiz

With this lockdown keeping the world indoors, we're expecting that you've gotten one or two new TV shows under your belt in the last couple of weeks! From Netflix iconic shows to one or two brilliant British series, play on...

Round four: Best Picture Oscar nominees 2020 emoji quiz

Did you get around to watching all of the films nominated for Best Picture this year? This so, this will be a walk in the park! If not, it might be more like a run through No Man's Land... not that we're giving you any clues at alll...

Answers. Round one: 1. Little Mermaid 2. Frozen 3. Lion King 4. Hercules 5. Cinderella 6. Princess and the Frog 7. 101 Dalmatians 8. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves 9. Bambi 10. Emperor's New Groove. Round two: 1. Phantom of the Opera 2. Matilda 3. School of Rock 4. Sweeney Todd 5. Cats 6. Singing in the Rain 7. Fiddler on the Roof 8. Waitress 9. The Sound of Music 10. Bye Bye Birdie. Round three: 1. Stranger Things 2. Breaking Bad 3. Brooklyn 99 4. Doctor Who 5. Tiger King 6. Fleabag 7. Umbrella Academy 8. You 9. Westworld 10. Russian Doll Round four: 1. The Irishmen 2. Little Women 3. Parasite 4. Joker 5. 1917 6. Marriage Story 7. Ford vs Ferrari 8. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood 9. Jojo Rabbit.