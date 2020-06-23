Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's The Woods The Woods is from the same creator of Safe and The Stranger

Netflix has certainly been delivering with its crime thriller series' recently. The latest instalment comes in the form of The Woods and is from the same creator of other hugely popular thrillers on the streaming platform, Safe and The Stranger.

The Woods has certainly got Netflix fans talking

The Woods, unlike its two predecessors, is set in Poland and viewers have the option of watching either with subtitles or with English dubbing. But while fans were certainly thrilled when Harlan Coben had released a third adaptation of his bestselling crime novels, some viewers have found the watching options a little tricky.

WATCH: The Woods official trailer

Taking to social media to express their view on the English dubbing, many had one or two words to say about the dubbing. One person wrote: "Tried to watch The Woods on Netflix but the dubbing is awful #thewoods," while a second person wrote: "Netflix #TheWoods is pretty good. Beautifully shot with good acting. Only dubbing is questionable."

The six-part series is from the same creator of Safe and The Stranger

A third person echoed this thought, recommending to other users to watch the show with the subtitles instead: "If you watch #TheWoods on Netflix make sure you go to options to watch polish original with subtitles... because the English dubbed is awful!!"

The thriller was filmed and set in Poland

Meanwhile, others have been clearly loving the six-part series. One Twitter user wrote: "Loved @HarlanCoben #TheWoods on @NetflixUK. Definitely best with the subtitles. Grzegorz Damiecki is absolutely brilliant - intense, understated and heartbreaking. Loved it, loved it, loved it - my favourite adaptation so far!" while another said: "Might not be the most gripping Netflix series but it's yet another example that reminds me how I love the quality and distinctiveness of cinematography in Polish productions. Those colours and lighting!"

The crime thriller tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Pawel Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty-five years ago after she walked in the woods and hasn't been seen since.

