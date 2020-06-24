7 top Netflix shows that everyone is watching right now Here are the Netflix series' everyone is watching right now

Need some suggestions on what to watch next on Netflix? There are some brilliant shows and films that are new and popular on the streaming service right now, and we have put together our top picks. From mysterious crime thrillers to hilarious reality shows, check out the most popular June picks...

The Sinner

Season three of a twisty crime show is back, and stars Bill Pullman as police detective Harry Ambrose as he looks to uncover the truth regarding a tragic car crash in New York involving new lead, Matt Bomer. In true Sinner style, there's much more to the story than you might ever have realised. Get watching to find out more!

The Sinner season three is available on Netflix

Rick and Morty

This hugely popular animation is at the top of the Netflix charts at the moment, but have you ever given it a try? The show follows Rick, a genius alcoholic scientist and his grandson, Morty, who go on adventures around the universe together. It's also very, very funny. And weird.

The beloved animation is a top choice

Floor is Lava

Think you could survive this game? This reality show is a play of the popular childhood game, but instead with a tricky assault course with bubbly 'lava' beneath. Teams of contestants have to avoid touching the ground by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers to win, and it is totally addictive viewing!

Have you tried watching Floor is Lava yet?

Snowpiercer

Since Netflix is releasing one episode a week, Snowpiercer remains one of the top most-watched shows on the platform. The synopsis for the dystopian sci-fi reads: "Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation."

Skyscraper

The 2018 thriller has landed on Netflix, and fans are absolutely loving Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at his very best as a security consultant who has to save his good name when he is blamed for the world's tallest building catching on fire - all the while trying to save his family - who are inside the building.

Have you checked out the thriller yet?

The Order

The second season for this magical show is here, and the synopsis for the dark horror reads: "In season two of The Order, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you're also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?

The dark horror is back for season two

Shameless

Shameless is proving to be timelessly popular, as although the show's 11th and final season aired back in 2013, it is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix this week! The UK-version of the series follows the lives of the Gallagher family. Living in Manchester, dad Frank is an unemployed alcoholic, while eldest sister Fiona raises her five siblings. If you're watching this for the first time, keep an eye out for a very young James McAvoy in the earlier seasons!

Shameless is one of Netflix's most popular shows