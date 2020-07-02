Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon has opened up about when the show will begin filming again, revealing that the cast are hoping that they will be back at work "later in the year". Speaking to the Express.co.uk, he said: "If I was them, I would be thinking what kinds of contingencies could we have in place and how many different ways of doing things can we find.

"Depending on when we come back if everything is pretty much fine. I guess it would be easier to film a scene with two people in it rather than 12 people and if you can do things with a smaller crew directing around the camera and the actors maybe."

We can't wait to see more episodes of the popular show

The actor, who stars as DCI John Barnaby in the popular show, added: "It’s not like when you’re normally filming you’ve got lots of people hanging around not doing anything, everyone’s there because they need to be there, so I don’t know quite how easy that would be to do... I’m sure people are drawing up healthy contingencies for us all to get back and start shooting again... It’s a matter of time, sooner or later everyone’s going to go back to filming, it’s just a matter of when and how and depending on what state the pandemic is in and lockdown and how much you can do really, how much is safe to do.

Neil opened up about when the show will be back

Neil previously opened up about his future on the show, telling Radio Times: "I've been doing Midsomer Murders for… it’ll be ten years this year. I started in 2010. I started wanting to do it because I’ve always loved Midsomer Murders, and I've gone on doing it because – I suppose I still love Midsomer Murders, really... I’ve got no intention of stopping doing it. I don’t know what else I’d do. I’m in a very fortunate position."