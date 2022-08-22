13 shows to watch if you love Midsomer Murders

Midsomer Murders' is definitely a fan favourite show - but when it isn't in the air we definitely feel the murder mystery-shaped hole in our lives! But fear not for those who need something to watch, as we have rounded up our top recommendations of shows with a similar feel to Midsomer Murders that will keep you entertained for hours. Whether it's a classic murder mystery or a gripping detective drama – this list has it all…

Criminal

Where to watch: Netflix

David Tennant knows how to pick his murder mystery dramas, with shows like Broadchurch and Deadwater Fell being big hits. However, his appearance in the Netflix show Criminal might be his best yet. The miniseries looks at a group of detectives as they interrogate various different suspects, encouraging confessions or picking holes in their stories while being able to legally hold them without an arrest. It is a race against the clock, locked room drama, and we promise you'll be on the edge of your seat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Criminal on Netflix yet?

Endeavour

Where to watch: ITV Hub

Endeavour is currently gearing up to return for series eight, so there's never been a better time to get stuck into the old episodes. The show is looped into the famous Morse stories and focuses on Endeavour Morse's work as a detective in the 1960s.

Happy Valley

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

This tiptop drama follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood, a well-respected officer who begins to unravel when the father of her late daughter's child is released from prison. Determined that he will begin to commit crimes the moment he is out of jail, Catherine grows slowly obsessed with the former convict - just at the same time that a local young woman goes missing. Season three is currently being filmed.

Inspector George Gently

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

This drama is based in the sixties and focuses on a group of detectives solving crimes in the North East of England. The show ran from 2007 until 2017 across eight seasons, so there's plenty of content to sink your teeth into. Lee Ingleby and Martin Shaw star.

Murder on the Home Front

Where to watch: BritBox

Fancy a World War II murder mystery? In this British drama, DI Freddy Wilkins has to discover who murdered several young women. With critics calling it "a cross between Foyle's War and Silent Witness," we think this is definitely one that would suit Midsomer Murders fans! Keep an eye out for The Tudors actress Tamzin Merchant, who plays Molly Cooper.

Wycliffe

Where to watch: ITV Hub

A classic whodunit. The popular TV show, which aired from 1994 until 1998 over five series, was set in the gorgeous seaside town of Truro in Cornwall. Episodes were adapted from W. J. Burley's novels of the same name and focused on DS Charles Wycliffe as he sought to uncover criminals in the local area.

Unforgotten

Where to watch: Netflix

While set in modern-day, this series focuses on historic murders. In each of the three series, a body is found that could be decades old, and two detectives must do everything in their power to work out who died so long ago and to track down the culprit - who believed that they got away with the crime scot-free - years and years after the murder was originally committed.

A Touch of Frost

Where to watch: ITV Hub

David Jason fronted this drama as Detective Inspector Jack Frost from 1992 until 2010. The esteemed actor even revealed he would be up for bringing the show back for a reboot. He told HELLO! last year: "If the right script came along I think that we could certainly have another crack at it."

No Offence

Where to watch: Netflix

This truly excellent Channel 4 series follows arguably one of the all-time best fictional police officers DI Viv Deering as the leader of a team at the Manchester Metropolitan Police. In season one, the team must discover the truth behind a series of murders of girls with Down Syndrome, going to new lengths to find the killer.

Perry Mason

Where to watch: Sky/NOW TV

The famous fictional detective returns in a dark brand new murder mystery series. Starring Matthew Rhys as the grubby private investigator, Perry must look into what really happened in a botched kidnap job which resulted in a dead child. The noir, 1930s TV show is unlike anything else on television right now, and is definitely worth the binge-watch.

Death in Paradise

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Binge-watch the entire series of this beloved murder mystery comedy-drama as it follows one lead detective (who changes every few series) as they attempt to solve crimes on the island of St Marie. Ralf Little is returning for season 12, but we have plenty to watch before then!

Sherlock

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Is there a better detective than Sherlock Holmes, himself? We're not so sure, and what's even better is A-Lister Benedict Cumberbatch does a brilliant portrayal. Alongside Martin Freeman as Watson, the two take on unusual cases and use their expertise to find the truth.

Spooks

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

You'll recognise a few faces in this one. Classic spy drama, Spooks, was a breakout role for many beloved TV stars of today including Keeley Hawes (and her now-husband Matthew Macfadyen), David Oyelowo and Unforgotten's Nicola Walker. It focuses on the work of a group of MI5 officers based in London.

