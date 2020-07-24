Death in Paradise confirms major characters will be leaving show We will miss Ruby and Madeleine!

Death in Paradise has finally resumed filming, and while we're so excited to have the murder mystery series back on our screens, it looks like two major characters will be leaving ahead of season ten!

READ: Death in Paradise makes major announcement about season ten

In an announcement about the upcoming season, BBC bosses confirmed that Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby Patterson, and Madeleine Dumas actress will both be leaving the show.

Shyko Amos will be leaving the series

The statement read: "After two series bringing law, order, and joy to the streets of Saint Marie, we’re sad to say goodbye to Ruby Patterson who made such a massive impact in such a short time! DS Madeleine Dumas will also be departing Saint Marie’s sunny shores and we would like to thank [them] for bringing Ruby and Madeleine to life and wish them all the very best for the future."

Aude Legastelois-Bidé played Madeleine Dumas in seasons eight and nine

While we will certainly miss the pair, we were delighted to learn that Josephine Jobert, who played Florence Cassell before leaving following season eight, will be back working on the island of St. Marie.

READ: Did you spot this Downton Abbey star in Death in Paradise?

The announcement reads: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly."

Speaking about the very exciting news, executive producer Tim Keys said: "It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville... We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two. We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021."