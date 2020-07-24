Death in Paradise makes exciting announcement about season ten Ralf Little and the rest of the gang have resumed filming for season ten

At long last, we're going back to the island of St. Marie! After filming was paused due to the coronavirus lockdown, BBC has confirmed that the cameras are rolling once again for Death in Paradise season ten, and we couldn't be more excited!

The new series will see Ralf Little reprise his role as DI Neville Parker, along with Tobi Baker as DS JP Hooper and Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. The series will, of course, will welcoming its usual host of guest stars for the series of murder mysteries, and will also welcome the return of DS Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert.

Ralf Little will return to the show as DI Neville Parker

The announcement reads: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly."

So what to expect from the show? The synopsis reads: "Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature. But is Neville really built for a life in the tropics? And is a romantic relationship ever going to be possible for him?"

DS Madeleine Dumas will be leaving the island of St. Marie

The series will also see Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois-Bidé) leave the series, but it has yet to be revealed how they will be going out of the show - we can't wait to find out! The series will also welcome newcomer Tahj Miles, who will play a teenage petty criminal, Marlon Pryce.

Tobi Bakare, who plays JP, will return for season ten

Speaking about the upcoming series, executive producer Tim Key said: We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our tenth series with our audience. It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville. And we are very happy to welcome Tahj Miles to the show."