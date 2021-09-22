Did you spot this Downton Abbey star in Death in Paradise? This Downton actress has visited the island of St Marie

Death in Paradise has welcomed some huge stars over the years, but did you know a certain member of the Downton Abbey family has appeared in the beloved series?

Zoe Doyle, who played Lavinia in the hit period show, swapped gowns for flip flops after starring in season seven episode six, Meditated in Murder.

In the episode, Zoe plays Cressida Friend, the wife of the victim - the owner of a spiritual retreat - who is one of the prime suspects in his death.

The synopsis reads: "The leader of a spiritual retreat is strangled and Jack and his team are baffled by the fact that all their suspects were in a meditation circle at the time of the murder."

In the episode, it is eventually revealed that one of the spiritual retreat's guests, Gabe, believes that the victim is responsible for the death of his twin sister and puts a sedative in his tea, hoping he will drown during a swim, then eventually strangles him after finding him unconscious. Dramatic, right?

Zoe played Lavinia in Downton

In Downton Abbey, Lavinia is Matthew Crawley's fiancee who, after standing by him while he served in WWI and is temporarily paralysed, tragically dies at Downton of Spanish flu. Zoe has also starred in the BBC Three comedy Witless, as well as the 2019 miniseries, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Meanwhile, fans are officially counting down until the return of Death in Paradise for its 11th series. The drama, which is currently filming in Guadeloupe, will even be doing something it has never done before, a Christmas special!

Zoe was also a prime suspect on Death in Paradise

The popular show will also be welcoming back a familiar face, Danny John-Jules, who previously played officer Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise.

The actor revealed he was thrilled to be returning. "It's always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. After four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know the new lead cast members," he said. "I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this 10th ­anniversary special script to life."

Plenty of fans responded to the news which was announced earlier this year. On social media, one wrote: "Omg omgggg and Dwayne is in it, and hopefully we will see Florence and Neville kiss!!!! Eek so excited."

Another tweeted: "Best news I've heard all week!" as a third said: "Wait... we're getting a Christmas special? See, if you keep asking nicely, you do get good things."

