Find out what happened to Heartbeat actress Jean Alexander The TV legend was also known for her role in Coronation Street

Viewer's favourite police drama, Heartbeat, is still loved and cherished by its fans to this day ten years after the show wrapped. The show, which ran for eighteen years, made households names out of its regular cast and even saw other-well known stars from the world of TV pop up from time to time.

MORE: Remembering Heartbeat castmates who have sadly passed away

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla's home Highgrove House is like a dream

And one of those stars was Jean Alexander. Like a number of other stars of the show, Jean sadly passed away in recent years. So what happened to the actress? Find out what happened here...

MORE: Viewers left devastated after watching ITV's Madeleine McCann documentary

Jean sadly passed away in 2016

Jean Alexander Heartbeat

Jean appeared in the ITV drama playing the role of Lily Barton. She appeared in a number of episodes in 2001 and 2003, so while her stints on the show weren't frequent – she certainly made an impression. However, when Jean joined the cast she was already established in the entertainment world.

Jean as Mrs Barton in Heartbeat

Jean began working as a library assistant at a young age, but soon realised she wanted a career in acting and appeared in a number of stage productions near her home town of Liverpool. She then joined Coronation Street in 1964 as Hilda Ogden – a role that transformed her career as actress. She remained on the popular soap for 25 years.

What else has Jean Alexander been in?

As well as her tenure in Coronation Street and Heartbeat, Jean appeared in others shows such as Last of the Summer Wine, Barbara, Where the Heart Is and more. She also appeared in a number of films including Scandal, Hooves of Fire and Willie's War.

Jean was loved for her role in Corrie

How did Jean Alexander die?

On the 11 October 2016, Jean celebrated her 100th birthday, but three days later was taken ill and sadly died in hospital. Speaking on the ITV tribute show to the actress, her brother Ken Hodgkinson said: "Jean's death came on suddenly. It was very hard to cope with it all. I still can't get my head around it. The comforting thing is she was happy with what she had done." Jean's family also revealed that the 90-year-old's final words before she passed were: "Not bad for a poor girl from Liverpool."

After the news of her death was announced, tributes from fellow actors and her co-stars came flooding in. William Roache, who played Ken Barlow in Corrie branded her a "wonderful" actress who could "make you laugh and cry". Jean's co-star Sally Dynevor, who was known for playing Sally Webster, wrote on Twitter: "Jean Alexander, RIP. What a wonderful woman, and such an amazing and talented actress. Michael and I loved her, and any scenes we did with her we always wanted to do our very best."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.