BBC's His Dark Materials season 2 trailer is here and it looks incredible

While most TV shows have been thrown into doubt due to the lockdown, there is one show that was always going to go ahead in 2020 after filming the first two seasons consecutively - His Dark Materials.

The hugely popular BBC show follows Lyra and her daemon Pantalaimon in a world quite like ours, but where everyone's souls are manifested in animal form. In the final moments of season one, Lyra and Pan leave their world to follow Lord Asriel through a tunnel to another world, just as Will Parry also finds a way to find parallel worlds different from his own. The second season will focus on the events from the second novel in Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy, The Subtle Knife. But what are you waiting for? Watch the trailer here...

The show has an all-star cast, including Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Less Scoresby. Filming took place in Wales, and Lin-Manuel opened up to the BBC about relocating his family there while shooting the show. He said: "I think part of the joy of saying yes to this was in getting to live in a new part of the world. My wife is a lawyer and she does her homework, so every weekend is a different expedition.

"So, we are going to go to Hay-on-Wye and eat ice cream, and go to all the used booksellers and find cool stuff to read. Or we are going to go to Caerphilly Castle and take the kids. I was very lucky that my oldest son was in a knight phase and we had no shortage of castles to take him to."